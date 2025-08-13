Student Leaders Detained Amidst Uproar Over Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday accused police of detaining several student leaders during a protest against the revision of Bihar's electoral rolls.

This demonstration, which took place outside the university's gate, was organized in response to the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, with assembly polls looming later this year.

A JNUSU statement claimed that Delhi Police detained its office bearers and members of the All India Students' Association (AISA), calling the police action a "chilling echo of a broader pattern of stifling dissent under the current regime."