Student Leaders Detained Amidst Uproar Over Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union alleged detention of student leaders during their protest against Bihar's electoral roll revision. The protest criticized the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision, accusing it of voter disenfranchisement. Opposition leaders, including key figures from the INDIA bloc, also protested against the exercise.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday accused police of detaining several student leaders during a protest against the revision of Bihar's electoral rolls.
This demonstration, which took place outside the university's gate, was organized in response to the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, with assembly polls looming later this year.
A JNUSU statement claimed that Delhi Police detained its office bearers and members of the All India Students' Association (AISA), calling the police action a "chilling echo of a broader pattern of stifling dissent under the current regime."
