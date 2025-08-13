Left Menu

Student Leaders Detained Amidst Uproar Over Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union alleged detention of student leaders during their protest against Bihar's electoral roll revision. The protest criticized the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision, accusing it of voter disenfranchisement. Opposition leaders, including key figures from the INDIA bloc, also protested against the exercise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:56 IST
Student Leaders Detained Amidst Uproar Over Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday accused police of detaining several student leaders during a protest against the revision of Bihar's electoral rolls.

This demonstration, which took place outside the university's gate, was organized in response to the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, with assembly polls looming later this year.

A JNUSU statement claimed that Delhi Police detained its office bearers and members of the All India Students' Association (AISA), calling the police action a "chilling echo of a broader pattern of stifling dissent under the current regime."

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025