Left Menu

Uganda's Opposition Challenges Military Tribunal Law in Court

Uganda's opposition party has filed a court case to challenge a new law allowing military tribunals to try civilians, which critics claim suppresses political dissent. The Supreme Court had previously prohibited such trials. The move comes ahead of next year's election, with political tensions rising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:23 IST
Uganda's Opposition Challenges Military Tribunal Law in Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that has intensified Uganda's political landscape, the country's largest opposition party has taken legal action against a controversial law recently enacted to permit military tribunals to prosecute civilians.

The opposition's decision follows a Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that declared such prosecutions illegal due to fairness and impartiality concerns. Human rights activists allege the tribunals have been used to intimidate opponents of President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled for nearly four decades.

This legal challenge arrives as political stakes heighten ahead of the 2024 election, with opposition figures like Bobi Wine mobilizing against Museveni's enduring rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025