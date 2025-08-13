Uganda's Opposition Challenges Military Tribunal Law in Court
Uganda's opposition party has filed a court case to challenge a new law allowing military tribunals to try civilians, which critics claim suppresses political dissent. The Supreme Court had previously prohibited such trials. The move comes ahead of next year's election, with political tensions rising.
In a move that has intensified Uganda's political landscape, the country's largest opposition party has taken legal action against a controversial law recently enacted to permit military tribunals to prosecute civilians.
The opposition's decision follows a Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that declared such prosecutions illegal due to fairness and impartiality concerns. Human rights activists allege the tribunals have been used to intimidate opponents of President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled for nearly four decades.
This legal challenge arrives as political stakes heighten ahead of the 2024 election, with opposition figures like Bobi Wine mobilizing against Museveni's enduring rule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
