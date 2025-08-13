Left Menu

High-Stakes Summit: Europe's Push for Inclusion in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is engaging with European leaders ahead of a crucial Trump-Putin summit to ensure Ukraine's rights and concerns are addressed in peace talks. Zelenskyy fears the exclusion of European voices may favor Russia, especially as Trump hints at possible territorial concessions by Ukraine. The geopolitical tension heightens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:25 IST
High-Stakes Summit: Europe's Push for Inclusion in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin on Wednesday for critical discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and virtual talks with European and US leaders ahead of a pivotal summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The summit is expected to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Chancellor Merz has organized a series of virtual meetings to ensure that European and Ukrainian voices are heard before the Alaska summit, aimed at exploring pathways to peace. Zelenskyy, wary of being sidelined, has engaged in over 30 calls with global counterparts, expressing skepticism about Russian intentions in the negotiations.

Trump has stated that his upcoming meeting with Putin will assess the latter's interest in ending the conflict, though he has suggested potential territorial sacrifices by Ukraine. European leaders are eager to prevent any peace deals that could undermine Ukraine, fearing that exclusion from talks may empower Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025