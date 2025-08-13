High-Stakes Summit: Europe's Push for Inclusion in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin on Wednesday for critical discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and virtual talks with European and US leaders ahead of a pivotal summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The summit is expected to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Chancellor Merz has organized a series of virtual meetings to ensure that European and Ukrainian voices are heard before the Alaska summit, aimed at exploring pathways to peace. Zelenskyy, wary of being sidelined, has engaged in over 30 calls with global counterparts, expressing skepticism about Russian intentions in the negotiations.

Trump has stated that his upcoming meeting with Putin will assess the latter's interest in ending the conflict, though he has suggested potential territorial sacrifices by Ukraine. European leaders are eager to prevent any peace deals that could undermine Ukraine, fearing that exclusion from talks may empower Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)