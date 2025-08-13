Political Turmoil in Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Criticizes DMK Over Crime and Education Policies

In a scathing critique of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday lamented the alleged proliferation of narcotics and consequent spike in crimes among youths. Palaniswami stated that young individuals are increasingly drawn into criminal activities, including murder, robbery, and rape, due to the unchecked sale of illegal substances.

Further adding to his grievances, the Leader of Opposition highlighted the closure of 207 government schools under the DMK's regime in Tamil Nadu. He criticized the state government for its failure to sustain these educational institutions and commended the AIADMK's earlier efforts to expand educational opportunities for underprivileged children.

The political climate heated further as Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader GK Vasan also pointed fingers at the current government for deteriorating law and order. Amid this backdrop, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan accused Palaniswami of being subservient to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), exacerbating the ongoing political tensions in the state.

