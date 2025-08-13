MP: Farmers burn effigies of Donald Trump to protest high tariffs

Left Menu

Trump wants to sell American goods in India by any means, while he wants to stop exports from India to his country. The White House said the measure responds to Indias continued purchase of Russian oil.

Farmers burnt effigies of US President Donald Trump at several places in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday to protest the high tariff imposed on goods imported from India, an official of the United Kisan Morcha said.

The agitation was held as part of a protest call by the United Kisan Morcha and central labour organisations.

According to Badal Saroj, president of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the United Kisan Morcha, farmers protested against Trump in about 40 districts of the state and effigies of the US President were burnt at many places.

He said, "The high duty announced by Trump on goods imported from India is completely against the interests of Indian farmers and labourers. Trump wants to sell American goods in India by any means, while he wants to stop exports from India to his country. Such unfair deals should not happen at the international level." Saroj added, "We do not want any such trade agreement to be made with the US which will adversely affect the interests of Indian farmers and labourers." On August 6, Trump announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on all Indian imports, on top of an existing 25 per cent duty, taking the total to 50 per cent from August 27. The White House said the measure responds to India's continued purchase of Russian oil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

