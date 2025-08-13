Bodoland Votes: Electoral Rolls Published for BTC Elections

In preparation for the upcoming September elections, the Assam State Election Commission has released the final electoral rolls for the 40 constituencies of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The rolls enumerate a total of 26,58,477 voters from five districts within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The electoral list now includes 81 new villages resulting from a recent delimitation effort by the state government. In a breakdown of the electorate, there are 13,234,787 women, 13,23,673 men, and 17 individuals identifying as third gender. The current number of polling stations stands at 3,279, although adjustments may be made by August 18 following ongoing rationalisation.

Efforts to increase voter participation are underway, with the Commission allowing claims for enrolment to be submitted until the nomination deadline. Voters can verify their details using their EPIC number or check their polling station information via the Election Commission's website.

(With inputs from agencies.)