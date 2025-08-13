Demand for Judicial Inquiry into Jharkhand Encounter Sparks Controversy

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi has demanded a judicial inquiry, overseen by a sitting judge, into the controversial 'encounter' killing of Surya Narayan Hansda. Hansda, who had multiple criminal charges and political affiliations, was killed in an alleged encounter with police.

Marandi criticized the state government, accusing it of routinely harassing dissenters by framing them in false cases. He argued that the state uses pressure tactics against those who oppose its policies, undermining the democratic process.

Hansda's family has alleged foul play, claiming police murdered him and called for a CBI investigation. Marandi urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to permit a judicial probe to uncover the truth behind the incident, which he describes as unacceptable.

