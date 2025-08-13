Demand for Judicial Inquiry into Jharkhand Encounter Sparks Controversy
Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi calls for a judicial inquiry into the death of Surya Narayan Hansda, claiming it was murder and not a police encounter. Marandi accuses the government of suppressing dissenters through false cases. Hansda's family seeks a CBI probe into the incident.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi has demanded a judicial inquiry, overseen by a sitting judge, into the controversial 'encounter' killing of Surya Narayan Hansda. Hansda, who had multiple criminal charges and political affiliations, was killed in an alleged encounter with police.
Marandi criticized the state government, accusing it of routinely harassing dissenters by framing them in false cases. He argued that the state uses pressure tactics against those who oppose its policies, undermining the democratic process.
Hansda's family has alleged foul play, claiming police murdered him and called for a CBI investigation. Marandi urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to permit a judicial probe to uncover the truth behind the incident, which he describes as unacceptable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Minor in Bihar
Unveiling the MUDA Site Allocation Controversy: A Judicial Inquiry
Kejriwal Condemns Police Action at SSC Protest, Demands Transparency
Calcutta High Court Denies TMC Leader's Plea in CBI Probe Case
Swift Police Action Quells Social Media-Fueled Unrest in Pune's Yavat Village