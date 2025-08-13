Zelenskyy Claims Putin's Bluff a Tactical Ploy

In a crucial statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed European leaders and former U.S. President Donald Trump, asserting that Russian President Vladimir Putin is merely bluffing ahead of the scheduled summit with the U.S. in Alaska.

Zelenskyy emphasized during a meeting that Putin's tactics are intended to exert pressure on all Ukrainian fronts, in an orchestrated effort to project Russia's capability to occupy Ukraine. However, Zelenskyy labels these efforts as bluffing.

Furthermore, Zelenskyy argued that Putin's dismissive stance towards international sanctions is a deceptive move. Contrary to Putin's assertions, he claims that sanctions are dealing significant blows to Russia's war-driven economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)