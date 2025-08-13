Left Menu

Zelenskyy Claims Putin's Bluff a Tactical Ploy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed European leaders and former U.S. President Donald Trump that Russian President Vladimir Putin is bluffing in his display of pressure on Ukraine, aimed at demonstrating Russia's perceived dominance. Zelenskyy asserts that sanctions are, in fact, effective against Russia's war economy.

In a crucial statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed European leaders and former U.S. President Donald Trump, asserting that Russian President Vladimir Putin is merely bluffing ahead of the scheduled summit with the U.S. in Alaska.

Zelenskyy emphasized during a meeting that Putin's tactics are intended to exert pressure on all Ukrainian fronts, in an orchestrated effort to project Russia's capability to occupy Ukraine. However, Zelenskyy labels these efforts as bluffing.

Furthermore, Zelenskyy argued that Putin's dismissive stance towards international sanctions is a deceptive move. Contrary to Putin's assertions, he claims that sanctions are dealing significant blows to Russia's war-driven economy.

