In a diplomatic teleconference focusing on Ukraine, Polish President Karol Nawrocki, a staunch ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, joined European leaders and Trump in discussions, while Prime Minister Donald Tusk, his political adversary, was notably absent.

This absence highlighted the deep political fissures within Poland, as Nawrocki and Tusk both strive to represent Poland on the international stage, supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression. Tusk, former European Council head, was separately engaged in discussions with European leaders.

The dual representation of Poland by Nawrocki and Tusk underscores the potential for conflicting diplomatic narratives, reflecting internal political rivalries that could weaken Poland's international image, despite both leaders' commitment to supporting Ukraine.

