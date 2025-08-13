Global Leaders Advocate for Ukraine Peace
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that peace in Ukraine hinges on a ceasefire and sustained pressure on Russia. European leaders and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy discussed this in a call with U.S. President Trump, ahead of Trump's meeting with Russian President Putin.
- Country:
- Italy
On Wednesday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized that achieving peace in Ukraine necessitates a ceasefire and relentless pressure on Russia, primarily through sanctions. This conclusion emerged from discussions she had with various allied leaders.
European leaders, joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, engaged in a strategic call with U.S. President Donald Trump. Their primary aim was to influence the upcoming Alaska meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
This summit marks the first U.S.-Russia meeting since 2021, with a focus on articulating a united stance on the Ukrainian peace process and coordinating international strategies to address the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- peace
- Giorgia Meloni
- Russia
- sanctions
- Trump
- U.S.-Russia summit
- Putin
- Zelenskiy
- ceasefire