Global Leaders Advocate for Ukraine Peace

On Wednesday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized that achieving peace in Ukraine necessitates a ceasefire and relentless pressure on Russia, primarily through sanctions. This conclusion emerged from discussions she had with various allied leaders.

European leaders, joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, engaged in a strategic call with U.S. President Donald Trump. Their primary aim was to influence the upcoming Alaska meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This summit marks the first U.S.-Russia meeting since 2021, with a focus on articulating a united stance on the Ukrainian peace process and coordinating international strategies to address the ongoing conflict.

