Controversial Policies in Maharashtra: Pigeon-Feeding and Meat Sale Debates

The Maharashtra government's controversial policies on pigeon-feeding and meat sales on Independence Day are seen as distractions from serious issues by the Congress. State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal accuses the BJP of creating unnecessary debates and tensions for political gains, while highlighting health concerns related to pigeon-feeding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 23:03 IST
The Maharashtra government's recent controversies over issues like pigeon-feeding and the sale of meat on Independence Day are mere distractions, according to the Congress. State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal claims the BJP is deliberately stoking caste-based and communal tensions for political gain.

Sapkal criticized the government for trying to dictate personal habits and called out its approach as a strategy to divert attention from critical concerns. He also pointed out health risks associated with pigeon-feeding and suggested using a minister's building for housing pigeons and establishing a bird hospital.

The chief also targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of creating unrest by forming a team that provokes social discord. Additionally, the Congress accused the BJP of historical negligence and poor governance, suggesting the land was unfairly distributed in projects benefitting certain groups, such as the Adani group.

