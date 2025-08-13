Trump's Federal Power Push: Extension of Control Over D.C. Police

President Donald Trump announced intentions to seek congressional approval for extending federal oversight of Washington, D.C.'s police force, citing crime and homelessness in the capital. The decision to assert federal control comes under the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, allowing the presidency limited emergency powers.

Trump's push to expand his control isn't limited to Washington, as he hinted at targeting other Democratic-run cities with similar measures. This action aligns with his pattern of leveraging executive powers to execute controversial decisions, which has been a hallmark of his administration's second term.

Both Republican leaders and their Democratic counterparts have so far remained silent on Trump's request, and legal experts question the legitimacy of extending such powers. Challenges could arise, given the legal ambiguities of the Home Rule Act's 30-day provision.