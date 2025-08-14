Trump's New Order Boosts U.S. Commercial Space Industry
U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order aiming to reduce regulations in the commercial space industry. This directive instructs the transportation secretary to expedite or eliminate environmental reviews for launch and reentry licenses, bolstering growth in the sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 03:20 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump took a significant step on Wednesday to foster growth in the commercial space industry by signing a regulatory reduction order.
The directive, as stated by the White House, includes measures to cut down or fast-track environmental reviews required for launch and reentry licenses and permits.
This move signifies a strategic shift towards encouraging industry expansion and reducing bureaucratic hurdles, aligning with Trump's broader agenda of deregulation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- regulations
- commercial
- space
- industry
- transportation
- environmental
- reviews
- licenses
- permits
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Tea Industry Faces Turbulent Times: A Brewing Crisis
Tariffs Melt the Chocolate Industry: A Bitter Twist for U.S. Manufacturers
Innovative Collaboration: UST and BITS Pilani Bridge Academia and Industry
Blue Dart's Resilient Growth and Industry Accolades in 2025
Timex Group India's Record-Breaking Growth in Watch Industry