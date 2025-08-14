Left Menu

Trump's New Order Boosts U.S. Commercial Space Industry

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order aiming to reduce regulations in the commercial space industry. This directive instructs the transportation secretary to expedite or eliminate environmental reviews for launch and reentry licenses, bolstering growth in the sector.

U.S. President Donald Trump took a significant step on Wednesday to foster growth in the commercial space industry by signing a regulatory reduction order.

The directive, as stated by the White House, includes measures to cut down or fast-track environmental reviews required for launch and reentry licenses and permits.

This move signifies a strategic shift towards encouraging industry expansion and reducing bureaucratic hurdles, aligning with Trump's broader agenda of deregulation.

