Rahul Gandhi's Battle Against 'Vote Chori': A Crusade to Safeguard Democracy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is spearheading a campaign titled 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, aimed at tackling the alleged 'vote chori' or vote theft.

He emphasized that this campaign is a crucial battle to uphold democracy and the values enshrined in the Constitution, such as 'one man, one vote'. Amidst plans for rallies and marches, Gandhi assured the creation of a clean voters' list nationwide.

He called for the involvement of every citizen, including youth and farmers, in what he terms a 'decisive battle' for the integrity of elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)