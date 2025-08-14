Rahul Gandhi's Battle Against 'Vote Chori': A Crusade to Safeguard Democracy
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leads a 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar against 'vote chori'. The initiative aims to protect democracy, the Constitution, and the principle of 'one man, one vote'. The yatra will culminate with a rally in Patna, as part of a broader mass movement involving youth, workers, and farmers.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is spearheading a campaign titled 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, aimed at tackling the alleged 'vote chori' or vote theft.
He emphasized that this campaign is a crucial battle to uphold democracy and the values enshrined in the Constitution, such as 'one man, one vote'. Amidst plans for rallies and marches, Gandhi assured the creation of a clean voters' list nationwide.
He called for the involvement of every citizen, including youth and farmers, in what he terms a 'decisive battle' for the integrity of elections.
