Rahul Gandhi's Battle Against 'Vote Chori': A Crusade to Safeguard Democracy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leads a 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar against 'vote chori'. The initiative aims to protect democracy, the Constitution, and the principle of 'one man, one vote'. The yatra will culminate with a rally in Patna, as part of a broader mass movement involving youth, workers, and farmers.

Updated: 14-08-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 11:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is spearheading a campaign titled 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, aimed at tackling the alleged 'vote chori' or vote theft.

He emphasized that this campaign is a crucial battle to uphold democracy and the values enshrined in the Constitution, such as 'one man, one vote'. Amidst plans for rallies and marches, Gandhi assured the creation of a clean voters' list nationwide.

He called for the involvement of every citizen, including youth and farmers, in what he terms a 'decisive battle' for the integrity of elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

