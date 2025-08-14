Left Menu

Bouake's Path to Rebirth Amid Ivory Coast's Political Tensions

In Ivory Coast's former rebel capital, Bouake, President Ouattara aims to symbolize recovery amidst re-election campaigns. Despite festivities marking peace, lingering divisions persist, especially among ex-combatants facing job discrimination. Political tensions rise as major opposition figures are excluded from elections, though optimism for reconciliation remains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bouake | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:30 IST
Bouake's Path to Rebirth Amid Ivory Coast's Political Tensions
  • Country:
  • Cote d'Ivoire

In the heart of Bouake, a city marked by its past as a rebel stronghold, President Alassane Ouattara is pushing to transform it into a beacon of recovery as he campaigns for re-election. At this pivotal time, Bouake hosted independence celebrations for the first time in over six decades, signaling a return to peace after the brutal civil war that culminated in Ouattara's ascendancy in 2011.

Despite the official, celebratory facade, many inhabitants, especially former combatants, continue to experience deep-seated economic struggles and social divisions. According to ex-fighter Fousseni Toure, job opportunities remain elusive due to employers' wariness of their history of armed conflict. The city's troubled history dates back to its rebellion-fueled division in 2002, with cultural tensions and xenophobic policies igniting the unrest.

With upcoming elections on October 25, tensions could resurge as key opposition figures, including Laurent Gbagbo and Tidjane Thiam, have been disqualified from the race. Their supporters show dissatisfaction with the rulings, holding protests and highlighting the broader political divide. Nonetheless, Soumaila Doumbia of the Civil Society Platform for Peace and Democracy believes in Bouake's potential for reconciliation and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

