Uttar Pradesh's Vision 2047: A Divergent Debate
Uttar Pradesh Assembly's special 24-hour session on the Vision 2047 document revealed divergent opinions. While the ruling BJP lauded it as a pivotal step for development, opposition parties criticized it as lacking in addressing immediate issues and accused the government of using it for political distraction.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly held a special 24-hour session to discuss the state's 'Vision 2047' document, sparking mixed reactions from both ruling and opposition parties.
Samajwadi Party's Pallavi Patel argued that the initiative needed more than the allotted time for thorough evaluation, criticizing the government's achievements. Congress's Aradhana Mishra expressed disappointment over the lack of a concrete future roadmap in the ruling party's speeches.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders defended the session as historic, with Minister Jayendra Pratap Singh Rathore crediting CM Yogi Adityanath for encouraging idea generation crucial for development. The session also highlighted emotional moments and specific goals for Uttar Pradesh's growth trajectory.
