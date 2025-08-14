In a significant statement on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin commended the United States for their genuine efforts in mediating the Ukraine conflict, suggesting that a diplomatic path could lead to agreements on nuclear arms control between the two nations.

During a meeting at the Kremlin with senior military and civilian officials, Putin informed that the current stage of negotiations with the U.S. reflected the administration's energetic attempts to halt hostilities and find mutually beneficial solutions.

As the leaders of the nations possessing the largest nuclear arsenals, Putin underscored the importance of discussions with the U.S. aimed at establishing long-term peace globally. A summit with U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled in Alaska, with the New START treaty as a focal point.

