Left Menu

Putin Acknowledges US Efforts in Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the U.S. administration's genuine efforts to address the Ukraine conflict, highlighting potential agreements on nuclear arms control between Moscow and Washington. Discussions aim to create lasting peace, with a summit planned between Putin and U.S. President Trump to further these negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:47 IST
Putin Acknowledges US Efforts in Ukraine Conflict

In a significant statement on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin commended the United States for their genuine efforts in mediating the Ukraine conflict, suggesting that a diplomatic path could lead to agreements on nuclear arms control between the two nations.

During a meeting at the Kremlin with senior military and civilian officials, Putin informed that the current stage of negotiations with the U.S. reflected the administration's energetic attempts to halt hostilities and find mutually beneficial solutions.

As the leaders of the nations possessing the largest nuclear arsenals, Putin underscored the importance of discussions with the U.S. aimed at establishing long-term peace globally. A summit with U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled in Alaska, with the New START treaty as a focal point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025