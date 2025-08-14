Left Menu

Trump's Unconventional Nobel Quest Sparks Global Conversations

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump called Norway's finance minister to discuss trade tariffs and inquire about the Nobel Peace Prize. Several countries nominated Trump for his peace-brokering efforts, but the Norwegian Nobel Committee has yet to respond to his aspirations for the award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:11 IST
Trump's Unconventional Nobel Quest Sparks Global Conversations
  • Country:
  • Norway

U.S. President Donald Trump recently took an unexpected step by reaching out to Norway's finance minister, Jens Stoltenberg, not only to discuss trade tariffs but also to express interest in the Nobel Peace Prize, as reported by Norwegian business daily Dagens Naeringsliv.

Trump's inquiry aligns with nominations from countries like Israel and Cambodia for his efforts in brokering peace agreements. Despite this bold move, neither the White House nor the Norwegian Nobel Committee has provided comment on the matter, leaving Trump's Nobel ambitions unaddressed.

Stoltenberg, a former NATO secretary general, mentioned that the conversation primarily focused on tariffs, as the U.S. imposed a 15% tariff on Norwegian imports. Currently, ongoing discussions are taking place between Norway and the U.S. regarding these trade tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025