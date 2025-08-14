Trump's Unconventional Nobel Quest Sparks Global Conversations
In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump called Norway's finance minister to discuss trade tariffs and inquire about the Nobel Peace Prize. Several countries nominated Trump for his peace-brokering efforts, but the Norwegian Nobel Committee has yet to respond to his aspirations for the award.
- Country:
- Norway
U.S. President Donald Trump recently took an unexpected step by reaching out to Norway's finance minister, Jens Stoltenberg, not only to discuss trade tariffs but also to express interest in the Nobel Peace Prize, as reported by Norwegian business daily Dagens Naeringsliv.
Trump's inquiry aligns with nominations from countries like Israel and Cambodia for his efforts in brokering peace agreements. Despite this bold move, neither the White House nor the Norwegian Nobel Committee has provided comment on the matter, leaving Trump's Nobel ambitions unaddressed.
Stoltenberg, a former NATO secretary general, mentioned that the conversation primarily focused on tariffs, as the U.S. imposed a 15% tariff on Norwegian imports. Currently, ongoing discussions are taking place between Norway and the U.S. regarding these trade tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
