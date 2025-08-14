Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kishtwar: Cloudburst Leaves Devastation

A devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir has claimed at least 20 lives, with many more still trapped. President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences and hopes for successful relief operations. Authorities have managed to rescue 98 people, though 28 remain in serious condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:08 IST
A catastrophic cloudburst has wreaked havoc in the remote Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. At least 20 fatalities have been reported, with ongoing rescue efforts attempting to locate survivors.

President Droupadi Murmu has extended her deepest condolences to the bereaved families. In a heartfelt post on X, she expressed her sorrow at the tragic loss of life and hoped for the success of the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

Officials on the ground have already rescued 98 individuals, though the condition of 28 is reportedly serious. The number of casualties is feared to rise as the situation continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

