Samajwadi Party Expels MLA Pooja Pal Over Controversial Praise

The Samajwadi Party expelled MLA Pooja Pal for praising UP CM Yogi Adityanath's actions against Atiq Ahmad, which the party deemed anti-party. The expulsion, confirmed by SP sources, labeled Pal's actions as indiscipline. Deputy CM Pathak criticized SP's approach, terming it anti-women.

Updated: 14-08-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:43 IST
Samajwadi Party Expels MLA Pooja Pal Over Controversial Praise
The Samajwadi Party has expelled its MLA, Pooja Pal, citing her praise for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as contrary to the party's interests. Pal's expulsion follows her commendation of Adityanath's firm stance against the late gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad during an assembly session.

A letter, signed by SP president Akhilesh Yadav and shared with the legislative assembly's speaker, detailed Pal's alleged anti-party activities despite prior warnings. The document, which quickly circulated on social media, stated that her actions amounted to indiscipline.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak condemned the SP's decision, calling it an 'anti-women approach.' The expulsion emerged after Pal expressed gratitude towards Adityanath for ensuring justice in her husband's murder case. Her remarks came amid discussions on the 'Vision 2047' document in the UP Assembly.

