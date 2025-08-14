Expulsion Drama: Samajwadi Party vs. Pooja Pal

Pooja Pal, a member of the legislative assembly representing the Samajwadi Party, faced expulsion on Thursday after she lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his actions against gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad. Her commendation sparked controversy as Ahmad's notorious image had haunted Pal's life.

The expulsion marks the fourth time since June that the SP has ousted a legislator, citing reasons of 'anti-party' conduct. Pooja Pal expressed that her expulsion letter was handed over in the assembly, attributing her removal to her praise for the chief minister's stern policy against crime and mafias.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other officials voiced their disapproval of the Samajwadi Party's decision, suggesting it revealed an 'anti-women' bias. Meanwhile, party president Akhilesh Yadav accused Pal of repeated indiscipline. Pal maintained her desire for justice following her husband's 2005 murder, allegedly orchestrated by Ahmad.

(With inputs from agencies.)