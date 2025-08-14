Left Menu

Trump Administration Eyes Tariffs on Pharmaceutical Imports

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro announced potential tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, citing national security concerns over U.S. reliance on foreign producers. The initiative follows President Trump's order to strengthen domestic supply chains and prevent dumping of drug precursors, specifically from India and China.

Updated: 14-08-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:35 IST
The Trump administration is poised to impose tariffs on pharmaceutical imports as part of a 'Section 232' trade investigation. This move aims to address national security concerns related to the U.S.'s dependence on foreign drug makers, according to White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

In an interview with CNBC, Navarro disclosed that no specific timeline has been set for the Section 232 investigation's commencement. However, he emphasized that bolstering domestic supply chains is a priority for the government.

President Donald Trump's executive order will establish price floors for local producers through strategic long-term contracts. This effort will help maintain demand for domestically made drug ingredients, while simultaneously discouraging India and China from dumping pharmaceutical precursors in the U.S. market.

