Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Milei Discuss Peace and Security

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported a positive dialogue with Argentinian President Javier Milei, emphasizing Ukraine's demand for peace and security assurances. Milei expressed willingness to contribute personally to achieving these goals. The leaders also touched upon economic and agricultural issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:28 IST
Zelenskiy and Milei Discuss Peace and Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced a productive conversation with Argentine President Javier Milei, highlighting Ukraine's firm demand for a peace rooted in justice and solid security guarantees.

Zelenskiy revealed on social media platform X that Milei is committed to playing a personal role in navigating this challenging geopolitical landscape.

The dialogue also covered economic and agricultural collaborations, underscoring the broad scope of their international engagement.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025