Zelenskiy and Milei Discuss Peace and Security
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported a positive dialogue with Argentinian President Javier Milei, emphasizing Ukraine's demand for peace and security assurances. Milei expressed willingness to contribute personally to achieving these goals. The leaders also touched upon economic and agricultural issues.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced a productive conversation with Argentine President Javier Milei, highlighting Ukraine's firm demand for a peace rooted in justice and solid security guarantees.
Zelenskiy revealed on social media platform X that Milei is committed to playing a personal role in navigating this challenging geopolitical landscape.
The dialogue also covered economic and agricultural collaborations, underscoring the broad scope of their international engagement.
