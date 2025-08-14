Diplomatic Engagement: Volodin Meets Kim Jong Un
Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin visited Pyongyang and met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. During the visit, Volodin relayed greetings from President Vladimir Putin and expressed gratitude for North Korea's support in the Ukraine conflict. Volodin's visit follows a call between Putin and Kim regarding U.S. relations.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, according to Russian parliamentary sources. This meeting highlights the ongoing political ties between Russia and North Korea amidst global geopolitical tensions.
Volodin, known for his close association with President Vladimir Putin, carried a message of goodwill from Putin to Kim Jong Un. The Russian leader expressed his gratitude for North Korea's backing of Russia's military operations in Ukraine, demonstrating a strengthening bond between the two nations.
Meanwhile, President Putin initiated a phone conversation with Kim Jong Un earlier this week, during which he briefed the North Korean leader about the upcoming diplomatic talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska planned for Friday.
