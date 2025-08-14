Trump Plans Diplomacy Summit with Putin and Zelenskiy
President Donald Trump shared optimism regarding potential peace talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Trump mentioned planning for meetings with these leaders and possibly involving European leaders. The aim is to discuss pathways to peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:34 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump conveyed hope on Thursday for potential peace between Russia and Ukraine.
Trump announced an upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing confidence in the dialogue's positive outcome while highlighting its importance.
Plans for a follow-up meeting that includes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and potential participation from European leaders were also discussed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Putin
- Zelenskiy
- Russia
- Ukraine
- peace talks
- diplomacy
- meeting
- European leaders
- dialogue
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Anti-Graft Agencies Battle for Independence Amid Political Turmoil
Ukraine's Financial Struggles Ahead Amid Reform Demands
Russia Captures Strategic Town in Eastern Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
Ukraine's Parliament approves a law ensuring the independence of anti-graft watchdogs, reversing a contentious change, reports AP.
Syrian-Russian Diplomacy: A New Chapter