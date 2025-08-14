Left Menu

Trump Plans Diplomacy Summit with Putin and Zelenskiy

President Donald Trump shared optimism regarding potential peace talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Trump mentioned planning for meetings with these leaders and possibly involving European leaders. The aim is to discuss pathways to peace.

President Donald Trump conveyed hope on Thursday for potential peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump announced an upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing confidence in the dialogue's positive outcome while highlighting its importance.

Plans for a follow-up meeting that includes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and potential participation from European leaders were also discussed.

