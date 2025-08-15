Prime Minister Modi Honors Mahatma Gandhi on Independence Day

On the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. This gesture underscored his ongoing reverence for the nation's Father of the Nation.

Subsequently, Modi proceeded to the Red Fort, a historically significant location where he was set to unfurl the national flag and address the nation. His speech was anticipated to emphasize progress and unity.

Earlier in the day, Modi utilized social media platform X to send Independence Day greetings to citizens, motivating them to contribute to the dream of a developed Bharat. Modi's message reflected his commitment to propelling the nation forward in various socio-economic aspects.