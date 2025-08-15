Left Menu

Remembering the Emergency: A Call to Protect Democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day speech, emphasized the importance of remembering the 1975 Emergency. He stressed how democracy was undermined and called for strengthening dedication to the Indian Constitution, ensuring future generations don't forget this pivotal moment in history.

In a poignant Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the need for the nation to remember the Emergency of 1975, a period when India faced a severe democratic crisis.

Speaking from the Red Fort, Modi condemned the actions during that time, describing how the Constitution was violated, and democracy was strangled.

He urged citizens to reinforce their commitment to the Constitution, ensuring future generations never forget the country's struggles during the Emergency.

