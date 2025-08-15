High-Stakes Summit: Trump and Putin Meet to Shape Ukraine's Future

In a high-profile meeting, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin convene in Alaska, aiming to chart new directions for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and overall European security. This summit offers Trump a platform to demonstrate his skills as a skilled negotiator and worldwide peacemaker.

Putin views this opportunity as a chance to solidify Russia's military gains and counter Ukraine's NATO aspirations. Yet, challenges abound, particularly with Trump's controversial history with Putin and his stated goal of potentially swapping territories, a proposition unsettling to Ukraine and its European allies.

Though Trump hints at a larger meeting including Ukraine's President Zelenskyy, the exclusion of Kyiv from initial discussions has sparked significant unease. Both leaders stand at a strategic crossroads, with the world watching closely to gauge the implications of their negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)