Unity and Progress: A Call for Self-Reliance in India

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and BSP Chief Mayawati extended greetings and emphasized the significance of self-reliance on Independence Day. They called for unity and warned against economic dependencies and internal conflicts hindering development. They stress the importance of a cohesive national vision for progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-08-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 11:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati extended their best wishes to citizens on the 79th Independence Day, emphasizing the importance of self-reliance and unity.

Adityanath highlighted the need for a just, equal, and self-reliant India, paying tribute to the martyrs who paved the way for independence. He urged the nation to strive for 'Ek Bharat-Shresth Bharat' and 'Viksit Bharat,' embodying the spirit of progress and self-sufficiency.

Meanwhile, Mayawati criticized the economic policies imposed by foreign powers and stressed the necessity of self-reliance to protect national interests. She advocated for harmony, free from communal and casteist tensions, and stressed on the cessation of Centre-state conflicts for inclusive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

