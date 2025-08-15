Unity and Progress: A Call for Self-Reliance in India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati extended their best wishes to citizens on the 79th Independence Day, emphasizing the importance of self-reliance and unity.

Adityanath highlighted the need for a just, equal, and self-reliant India, paying tribute to the martyrs who paved the way for independence. He urged the nation to strive for 'Ek Bharat-Shresth Bharat' and 'Viksit Bharat,' embodying the spirit of progress and self-sufficiency.

Meanwhile, Mayawati criticized the economic policies imposed by foreign powers and stressed the necessity of self-reliance to protect national interests. She advocated for harmony, free from communal and casteist tensions, and stressed on the cessation of Centre-state conflicts for inclusive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)