Kerala Chief Minister Calls for Unity Against Communal Forces

In a powerful Independence Day speech, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned against the growing influence of communal forces aiming to fracture the nation's unity. He called for collective action to combat these threats, underscoring the importance of solidarity among different religious and racial communities.

Vijayan's statements hold heightened relevance following recent events involving alleged attacks on Christian nuns and priests, and the controversial arrest of two nuns in Chhattisgarh. The Chief Minister highlighted India's enduring commitment to democracy, contrasting it with the political turmoil in neighboring countries.

Vijayan reiterated the need to uphold the constitutional values of freedom, democracy, secularism, and socialism, urging citizens to realize the vision of India as dreamt by freedom fighters. He also stressed scientific advancement and social welfare as key goals for Kerala's development, aiming to eradicate poverty and forge a unified, prosperous future.

