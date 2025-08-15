CPI(M) Criticizes PM Modi's Independence Day Praise of RSS

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has expressed its disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Independence Day speech, in which he praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby criticized the endorsement, alleging that the RSS holds a "dubious historical record," including involvement in sectarian conflicts.

He further argued that celebrating the RSS contradicts the spirit and sacrifices of those who fought for India's independence, calling the Prime Minister's remarks 'profoundly unacceptable.'

(With inputs from agencies.)