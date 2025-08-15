Left Menu

CPI(M) Criticizes PM Modi's Independence Day Praise of RSS

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during his Independence Day speech. CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby highlighted the RSS's controversial history, referencing its past ban following Mahatma Gandhi's assassination and its alleged role in communal violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:45 IST
CPI(M) Criticizes PM Modi's Independence Day Praise of RSS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has expressed its disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Independence Day speech, in which he praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby criticized the endorsement, alleging that the RSS holds a "dubious historical record," including involvement in sectarian conflicts.

He further argued that celebrating the RSS contradicts the spirit and sacrifices of those who fought for India's independence, calling the Prime Minister's remarks 'profoundly unacceptable.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025