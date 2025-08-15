CPI(M) Criticizes PM Modi's Independence Day Praise of RSS
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during his Independence Day speech. CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby highlighted the RSS's controversial history, referencing its past ban following Mahatma Gandhi's assassination and its alleged role in communal violence.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has expressed its disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Independence Day speech, in which he praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby criticized the endorsement, alleging that the RSS holds a "dubious historical record," including involvement in sectarian conflicts.
He further argued that celebrating the RSS contradicts the spirit and sacrifices of those who fought for India's independence, calling the Prime Minister's remarks 'profoundly unacceptable.'
