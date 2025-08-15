Left Menu

Modi Launches High-Powered Mission to Tackle Demographic Changes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a new mission to combat illegal infiltration, warning of a conspiracy to alter India's demographics. Speaking on Independence Day, he emphasized the threat to national security and unity, highlighting past sacrifices for India's freedom and the need for vigilance.

In a strong Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged a 'pre-meditated conspiracy' aimed at altering India's demographic fabric through illegal infiltration.

Modi declared a decisive mission to counter this infiltration and protect India's sovereignty, reflecting on the sacrifices of India's forefathers for the country's freedom.

The Prime Minister's remarks arrive amidst political debates on illegal immigration, particularly in border areas, highlighting the BJP's longstanding concerns.

