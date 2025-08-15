Modi Launches High-Powered Mission to Tackle Demographic Changes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a new mission to combat illegal infiltration, warning of a conspiracy to alter India's demographics. Speaking on Independence Day, he emphasized the threat to national security and unity, highlighting past sacrifices for India's freedom and the need for vigilance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:15 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strong Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged a 'pre-meditated conspiracy' aimed at altering India's demographic fabric through illegal infiltration.
Modi declared a decisive mission to counter this infiltration and protect India's sovereignty, reflecting on the sacrifices of India's forefathers for the country's freedom.
The Prime Minister's remarks arrive amidst political debates on illegal immigration, particularly in border areas, highlighting the BJP's longstanding concerns.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Senior IPS officer S B K Singh gets additional charge as Delhi Police Commissioner.
Rethinking Climate Tools: How Green Subsidies Can Boost Global Emissions Reductions
Shun Sasaki: A 12-Year-Old's Mission to Preserve Hiroshima's Legacy
S B K Singh Takes Helm as Delhi Police Commissioner
S B K Singh Takes Over as Delhi Police Commissioner