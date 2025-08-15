Modi Launches High-Powered Mission to Tackle Demographic Changes

In a strong Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged a 'pre-meditated conspiracy' aimed at altering India's demographic fabric through illegal infiltration.

Modi declared a decisive mission to counter this infiltration and protect India's sovereignty, reflecting on the sacrifices of India's forefathers for the country's freedom.

The Prime Minister's remarks arrive amidst political debates on illegal immigration, particularly in border areas, highlighting the BJP's longstanding concerns.