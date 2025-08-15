Mali Arrests Generals and French National in Alleged Plot

The military-led government in Mali has apprehended two generals and a French national, alleging their involvement in a plot to destabilize the nation. These arrests highlight the escalating political instability in Mali, which has faced Islamist insurgencies and coups over the last decade that brought General Assimi Goita to power.

This week, Reuters reported over 30 soldiers and officials were detained on suspicion of undermining Goita's regime. Among the accused is Yann Vezilier, a French citizen, implicated by Mali's territorial administration ministry for representing French intelligence interests.

Relations between France and its West African former colonies have deteriorated, marked by military coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. Mali has cut military ties with France, opting for Russian support. The government emphasizes the incident is under control, although regional security challenges persist.