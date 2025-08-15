Left Menu

Moira at the Red Fort: RSS and Indian Public Discourse

The BJP defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Congress criticism for praising the RSS during an Independence Day speech, highlighting the Hindutva organization's influence on India's discourse. BJP's Amit Malviya emphasized RSS's historical significance, underscoring its centennial this year, amid political debate on its role in Indian society.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swiftly countered Congress's objections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commendation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during his Independence Day address, asserting the enduring influence of the Hindutva group's ideology in shaping India's public dialogue.

BJP's IT department chief, Amit Malviya, noted Nehru's 1963 invitation to the RSS for the Republic Day parade, recognizing its patriotic contributions as the organisation marks its centennial.

Despite Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's criticism and the Communist Party of India's disapproval, Modi has historically praised the RSS, aligning with other BJP stalwarts who hail from the organisation.

