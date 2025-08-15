Trump and Putin's High-Stakes Alaska Summit

President Donald Trump departed from Washington, D.C., aboard Air Force One on Friday, en route to a highly anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. The agenda of this summit includes crucial discussions on a potential ceasefire agreement for Ukraine.

Joining Trump on this pivotal trip are Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe. Several top aides are also accompanying the President, according to a statement from the White House.

Before leaving the White House, Trump heightened the anticipation surrounding the meeting by posting 'HIGH STAKES!!!' on his social media platform, underscoring the significance of the upcoming talks with Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)