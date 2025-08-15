Left Menu

Electoral Roll Manipulation Allegations: AAP vs Congress

Atishi from the Aam Aadmi Party called out the Congress for its contradictory stance on electoral roll manipulation. Previously dismissive of AAP's similar claims, Congress now alleges 'vote chori' against BJP, citing missing votes in Bengaluru. Atishi demands Congress clarify its inconsistent statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 15-08-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi criticized the Congress on Friday for its inconsistent stance regarding allegations of manipulation in electoral rolls. Despite Congress' current accusations against BJP for 'vote chori', Atishi pointed out the party's earlier dismissal of AAP's identical claims during Delhi assembly elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently accused the Election Commission of India of colluding with BJP, alleging that over one lakh votes were 'stolen' in Bengaluru's Mahadevpura constituency during 2024 elections. In response, Atishi highlighted the previous similar accusations made by AAP and how they were dismissed by Congress then.

Atishi urged Congress to clarify its position, noting that Congress leaders were previously vocal against AAP's claims of electoral manipulation. She questioned the party's changing narrative and called for consistency, as Congress accused BJP of the very acts it once denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

