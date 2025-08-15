Trump and Putin Head to High-Stakes Alaska Summit Amid Ukraine Tensions

Donald Trump is set to meet Vladimir Putin in Alaska for a "high stakes" summit focusing on a ceasefire in Ukraine, the deadliest European conflict since World War Two. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expresses concern that the talks might disproportionately favor Russia, potentially freezing the conflict.

Trump reassured that any territorial decisions would be up to Ukraine, as he boarded Air Force One. The meeting, taking place at a Cold War-era airbase, marks the first face-to-face after Trump's return to power. Both leaders seek diplomatic victories from the talks amid escalating tensions.

As the summit approaches, the Kremlin highlights a symbolic gesture by Putin. En route, he pays tribute to U.S.-Soviet cooperation during World War Two, setting a historical tone. Amid sanctions and economic vulnerabilities, the possibility of a truce is considered, along with potential compromises on NATO's expansion and nuclear agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)