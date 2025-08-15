Left Menu

Trump and Putin Head to High-Stakes Alaska Summit Amid Ukraine Tensions

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are heading to Alaska for a crucial summit aimed at negotiating a ceasefire in Ukraine. The meeting sparks concerns among Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and allies that a deal might favor Russia. Both leaders aim to secure diplomatic gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 20:37 IST
Trump and Putin Head to High-Stakes Alaska Summit Amid Ukraine Tensions
Donald Trump

Donald Trump is set to meet Vladimir Putin in Alaska for a "high stakes" summit focusing on a ceasefire in Ukraine, the deadliest European conflict since World War Two. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expresses concern that the talks might disproportionately favor Russia, potentially freezing the conflict.

Trump reassured that any territorial decisions would be up to Ukraine, as he boarded Air Force One. The meeting, taking place at a Cold War-era airbase, marks the first face-to-face after Trump's return to power. Both leaders seek diplomatic victories from the talks amid escalating tensions.

As the summit approaches, the Kremlin highlights a symbolic gesture by Putin. En route, he pays tribute to U.S.-Soviet cooperation during World War Two, setting a historical tone. Amid sanctions and economic vulnerabilities, the possibility of a truce is considered, along with potential compromises on NATO's expansion and nuclear agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025