Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Minister Confronts Palestinian Leader in Prison

A video shows Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir confronting Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti in prison. Ben-Gvir, known for provocative encounters, declared Israel will 'wipe out' those who threaten it. Barghouti, a prominent figure, is seen as a potential successor to Mahmoud Abbas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:14 IST
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Minister Confronts Palestinian Leader in Prison
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A video gaining widespread attention shows Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir confronting Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti inside a prison. The footage captures Ben-Gvir stating that Israel will 'wipe out' anyone acting against the country, emphasizing his hardline stance against threats towards Israel.

Barghouti, serving five life sentences for his role in attacks during the early 2000s intifada, remains a prominent figure as polls consistently show his popularity among Palestinians. The timing of the video remains unclear, but its release spotlights the ongoing tensions between Israel and Palestinian leadership.

Ben-Gvir's office has confirmed the video's authenticity, denying intentions to personally threaten Barghouti. Meanwhile, Barghouti's spouse expressed concern over his deteriorated appearance, reflecting the harsh conditions faced by Palestinian detainees under Israeli custody amidst long-standing political strife.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025