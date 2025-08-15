Tensions Escalate as Israeli Minister Confronts Palestinian Leader in Prison

A video gaining widespread attention shows Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir confronting Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti inside a prison. The footage captures Ben-Gvir stating that Israel will 'wipe out' anyone acting against the country, emphasizing his hardline stance against threats towards Israel.

Barghouti, serving five life sentences for his role in attacks during the early 2000s intifada, remains a prominent figure as polls consistently show his popularity among Palestinians. The timing of the video remains unclear, but its release spotlights the ongoing tensions between Israel and Palestinian leadership.

Ben-Gvir's office has confirmed the video's authenticity, denying intentions to personally threaten Barghouti. Meanwhile, Barghouti's spouse expressed concern over his deteriorated appearance, reflecting the harsh conditions faced by Palestinian detainees under Israeli custody amidst long-standing political strife.