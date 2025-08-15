India Marks 79th Independence Day Amidst Calls for Autonomy and Reform

The 79th Independence Day celebrations in India served as a platform for state leaders to articulate their achievements and challenges while advocating for regional autonomy and reform. Amidst colorful displays of patriotism, chief ministers from various states urged the central government to address concerns related to power distribution and resource allocation.

Prominent voices included Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who questioned the center's encroachment on state rights. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized linking terrorism with the Union Territory's political future.

In addition to focusing on governance, leaders nationwide committed to development plans and enhancing infrastructure, setting the tone for ongoing efforts toward state empowerment and improved governance structures. The day resonated with patriotic fervor, encapsulated through flag hoisting ceremonies and tributes to freedom fighters across the nation.

