Left Menu

India Marks 79th Independence Day Amidst Calls for Autonomy and Reform

The 79th Independence Day witnessed a showcase of achievements and challenges faced by Indian states and Union Territories. Celebrations were marked by speeches addressing autonomy, rights, and governance. Chief ministers highlighted regional grievances, with calls for political reform and development plans, amidst a patriotic display across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:47 IST
India Marks 79th Independence Day Amidst Calls for Autonomy and Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 79th Independence Day celebrations in India served as a platform for state leaders to articulate their achievements and challenges while advocating for regional autonomy and reform. Amidst colorful displays of patriotism, chief ministers from various states urged the central government to address concerns related to power distribution and resource allocation.

Prominent voices included Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who questioned the center's encroachment on state rights. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized linking terrorism with the Union Territory's political future.

In addition to focusing on governance, leaders nationwide committed to development plans and enhancing infrastructure, setting the tone for ongoing efforts toward state empowerment and improved governance structures. The day resonated with patriotic fervor, encapsulated through flag hoisting ceremonies and tributes to freedom fighters across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Putin's Alaska Meeting: No Deal on Ukraine but Talks Continue

Trump and Putin's Alaska Meeting: No Deal on Ukraine but Talks Continue

 Global
2
Trump-Putin Summit Ends Without Ukraine Ceasefire

Trump-Putin Summit Ends Without Ukraine Ceasefire

 Global
3
Breaking Cold Front: Putin and Trump Pave Path to Dialogue

Breaking Cold Front: Putin and Trump Pave Path to Dialogue

 United States
4
Earthquake Shakes Australia's East Coast

Earthquake Shakes Australia's East Coast

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Financial Literacy Break Poverty? Lessons from Roma Communities Across Eastern Europe

Global Gender Distortions Index Shows How Inequality in Work Hurts Productivity Worldwide

Pandemic Lessons: TPO Funding Lifted Trade, While E-Commerce Programs Lagged Behind

Carbon Offsetting Beats Flight Cuts in US–China Route’s Post-COVID Emissions Test

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025