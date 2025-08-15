Political Turmoil in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav Criticized Over MLA Expulsion

Uttar Pradesh's political scene heated up as Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav following the expulsion of MLA Pooja Pal. Maurya accused Yadav and his party of being antagonists to backward classes.

The legislative assembly witnessed high drama as SP leader Pooja Pal, representing Chail, was expelled just hours after she lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his stringent actions against gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who faced allegations of murdering her husband in 2005.

Adding fuel to the fire, SP national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav justified Pal's expulsion, citing party indiscipline. Meanwhile, BJP circles hinted at a possible welcome for Pal, should she choose to switch allegiances.