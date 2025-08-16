High-Stakes Dialogue: Putin, Trump Engage in Talks on Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov will accompany President Vladimir Putin as he meets with U.S. President Donald Trump. These high-profile discussions, confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, are centered around the ongoing situation in Ukraine, TASS news agency reports.

The meeting highlights the crucial diplomatic maneuvers undertaken by both nations at a time when international focus is on resolving tensions surrounding Ukraine. President Trump's involvement indicates a substantial effort from the U.S. side to engage directly in the dialogue.

As global watchers anticipate the outcomes of these talks, the involvement of top aides like Lavrov and Ushakov reflects the strategic importance Russia places on the discussions, showcasing Putin's commitment to addressing the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)