Historic Alaska Summit: Trump and Putin Pursue Peace Amid Conflict

In a high-stakes summit at a U.S. Air Force base in Alaska, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met to discuss the possibility of a ceasefire in Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

Despite the warm greeting on the tarmac, concerns lingered over Trump potentially compromising on Ukrainian sovereignty. Ahead of the talks, Trump emphasized his focus on initiating discussions rather than negotiating terms.

As Trump engages with Putin, the outcome carries significant implications, including potential territorial concessions and further negotiations that could impact NATO and Russia's geopolitical stance.