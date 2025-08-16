Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Controversial Meeting with Putin in Alaska

President Donald Trump welcomed Russia's Vladimir Putin to Alaska with an unexpectedly cordial reception, including a handshake, a smile, and a ride in the presidential limousine. The meeting, focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict, alarmed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders who feared a weakened stance from Trump.

Meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Trump and Putin showed warmth typically reserved for close allies. This has raised apprehensions over Trump's commitment to Ukraine, as he conversed with Putin while military aircraft, symbolic of Cold War opposition to Russia, flew overhead.

The discussions were part of a summit where Trump aimed to leverage his negotiation skills. With the stakes high and both countries still far from agreement, Trump's attempts to broker a ceasefire face significant challenges, especially with Ukraine excluded from the deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)