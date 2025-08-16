Left Menu

Historic Summit: Bridging Divides for Peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump concluded a significant summit in Alaska, focusing on the war in Ukraine. The meeting aimed at finding a resolution to Europe's most prolonged and deadly conflict in eight decades, lasted over three hours with both leaders exploring potential pathways to peace.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have concluded a pivotal summit in Alaska, according to the Kremlin.

The high-stakes discussions revolved around Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine, as both leaders engaged in tireless negotiations lasting over three hours on Friday.

The meeting sought to address and seek solutions to the deadliest conflict in Europe in 80 years, reflecting the urgency and gravity of its implications on global peace and stability.

