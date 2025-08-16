Trump-Putin Summit Ends Without Ukraine Ceasefire

In a much-anticipated summit held in Alaska, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in Ukraine. Both leaders, however, described the discussions as productive without providing detailed outcomes.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine remains Europe's deadliest in 80 years. Despite hopes for progress during the nearly three-hour talks, the summit concluded with no significant steps toward peace. Trump and Putin refrained from taking questions, leaving many aspects of their discussions unspecified.

As the two leaders met, hostilities continued across Ukrainian regions, highlighting the persistent challenges to achieving peace. The summit ended without any formal response from Ukrainian officials, underscoring the continued complexities in resolving the conflict.

