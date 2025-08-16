Remembering Vajpayee: A Leader Beyond Times
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, highlighting Vajpayee's role in strengthening India. Sarma described Vajpayee as a guiding figure, emphasizing his vital contributions like nuclear advancements and infrastructure development. The BJP also honored him at their state headquarters.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commemorated the seventh death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by acknowledging his remarkable impact on India in challenging times. Sarma praised Vajpayee's leadership, which transformed the nation into a formidable power on the global stage.
Vajpayee's tenure was marked by significant milestones, including nuclear tests and the development of a vast highway network, along with initiatives aimed at enhancing connectivity. His relentless pursuit of progress reflected his dedication to serving the people, Sarma noted, calling him a father figure to all Indians.
On this solemn occasion, the BJP's state unit gathered at the party headquarters to pay homage to Vajpayee, a revered poet and statesman who held office as prime minister for over six years. His enduring ideals continue to serve as a beacon of inspiration for many, Sarma expressed in reverence.
