Jharkhand Mourns the Loss of Education Minister Ramdas Soren
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and other political figures paid tribute to Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who passed away in a Delhi hospital. His body was brought to Ranchi for public homage. Soren, a JMM leader, had been critically ill following a fall and was on life support.
On Saturday, political figures in Jharkhand, including Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, paid their respects to Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who passed away while receiving treatment in Delhi.
Soren's remains were transported to Ranchi and displayed at the assembly for public homage. Governor Gangwar honored him with floral tributes, expressing the state's profound loss.
Transport Minister Deepak Birua conveyed Chief Minister Hemant Soren's condolences as the body was moved to Ghatshila for further tributes. Soren, 62, had been hospitalized in critical condition after a fall.
