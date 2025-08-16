Kerala CM's Strong Rebuttal to PM Modi's RSS Praise

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during the Independence Day address. Vijayan labeled the PM's comments as an insult to the significance of Independence Day and the broader freedom struggle.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's office, Modi's praise of the RSS was seen as an attempt to reposition the organization as a key player in the independence movement, despite its controversial history, including being banned following Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. Vijayan accused Modi of attempting to obscure historical truths.

The Chief Minister further denounced moves to promote figures like V D Savarkar over Mahatma Gandhi, indicating it was part of a larger conspiracy to propagate communalism. He called for unity to resist any narratives replacing love and cooperation with divisive hatreds.