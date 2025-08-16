Left Menu

Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A Legacy of Progress and Reform

On the seventh anniversary of his passing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, emphasizing his lasting influence on India's development. Vajpayee, a celebrated poet and statesman, was instrumental in economic reforms and led successful coalition governments during his tenure from 1998 to 2004.

In a heartfelt tribute on the seventh death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized Vajpayee's enduring impact on India's developmental journey. Modi, along with President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries, gathered at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial to honor the late leader.

Described as a poet and statesman, Vajpayee served as Prime Minister from 1998 to 2004, spearheading economic reforms that ignited a period of robust growth. His legacy continues to inspire efforts towards a self-reliant India, Modi highlighted on X, noting Vajpayee's unwavering dedication to national progress.

Vajpayee, known for his moderate image and broad appeal, played a pivotal role in the BJP's rise to prominence, guiding the party through two successful coalition governments. Revered for his affability and leadership, his governance marked the first successful national coalition in India.

