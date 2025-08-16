Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A Legacy of Progress and Reform

In a heartfelt tribute on the seventh death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized Vajpayee's enduring impact on India's developmental journey. Modi, along with President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries, gathered at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial to honor the late leader.

Described as a poet and statesman, Vajpayee served as Prime Minister from 1998 to 2004, spearheading economic reforms that ignited a period of robust growth. His legacy continues to inspire efforts towards a self-reliant India, Modi highlighted on X, noting Vajpayee's unwavering dedication to national progress.

Vajpayee, known for his moderate image and broad appeal, played a pivotal role in the BJP's rise to prominence, guiding the party through two successful coalition governments. Revered for his affability and leadership, his governance marked the first successful national coalition in India.