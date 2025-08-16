Zelenskiy Plans Crucial Washington Visit for Trilateral Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced his forthcoming visit to Washington, D.C., for critical talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. This meeting follows the recent U.S.-Russia summit that failed to yield a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy, who emphasized the significance of a trilateral meeting involving Russian leaders, expressed gratitude for the meeting invitation. Discussions will focus on finding resolutions to end the war initiated by Russia in February 2022 and securing guarantees for Ukraine's future safety.

The Ukrainian leader highlighted the pivotal role of international security assurances for Kyiv. Such measures are vital to deter potential future invasions by Russia, as indicated by recent communications with U.S. officials. Trump supported the concept of a trilateral discussion, contingent on the outcomes of his dialogue with Putin.